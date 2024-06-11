GE HealthCare switches up imaging, ultrasound divisions and their leadership

GE HealthCare is switching up the leadership of its divisions, as well as the alignment of some of its segments, to better match how its hardware is being used in the field.

First, the image-guided therapies unit—a $1.6 billion business previously held under GE HealthCare’s Imaging banner—will instead join forces with the company’s Ultrasound division.

This will create an operation that represents more than $5 billion in annual sales and pairs up the real-time scanning technologies being used in a variety of inpatient and outpatient settings and medical procedures.

According to GE HealthCare, Imaging will still remain its largest single segment, with nearly $9 billion in yearly revenue—and it’s there where Roland Rott will take the helm.

Rott has served as president and CEO of Ultrasound since 2021 and has been with the company for more than a decade. He will replace current Imaging head Jan Makela, who previously announced his plans to depart GE HealthCare later this summer.

Meanwhile, the current chief of image-guided therapies, Philip Rackliffe, will become the leader of the combined Ultrasound and IGT group. All of these changes will become effective July 1, and GE HealthCare said it plans to reflect the movements in its upcoming third-quarter financial reports.

“Roland and Phil will bring fresh viewpoints, global perspective, and deep industry expertise to our Imaging segment and new Ultrasound and IGT segment,” CEO Peter Arduini said in a statement. “Elevating leaders who have a deep understanding of our customers’ needs, market trends, and our strategic focus will help enable us to accelerate innovation and growth.”

Roland joined GE Healthcare in 2011 and helped lead the Ultrasound division’s growth in digital and artificial intelligence tech—including through its $1.45 billion acquisition of the visualization provider BK Medical, and its $150 million purchase of former Fierce 15 winner Caption Health, developer of AI exam coaching software.

Rackliffe signed on to the company in 2022, following a career at Baxter, Boston Scientific, Pfizer and Ernst and Young as well as CEO of the Cleveland Clinic spinout Centerline Biomedical.

At GE HealthCare he has helped launch the company’s Allia Pulse, 3DStent, EmboAssist AI and OmnifyXR platforms as well as assisted in guiding equity investments among developers of surgical visualization and navigation technologies.