GE HealthCare launches voice-activated, AI-powered ultrasound machines for women's health

GE HealthCare has raised the curtain on two ultrasound systems equipped with artificial intelligence programs designed to assist in diagnosing conditions in women’s health, including obstetric exams.

The Voluson Signature 20 and 18 imaging systems include AI tools capable of automatically identifying and annotating measurements of fetal anatomy—typical tasks during second-trimester exams—as well as providing step-by-step guidance for assessing the structure of the fetus’ heart.

The software can also help in the imaging of pelvic floors, and the mapping and classification of fibroids. GE HealthCare said its programs can help speed up the total amount of time needed for an exam, while reducing the overall number of keystrokes required by a technician—including by using “Hey Voluson” voice commands.

“Next-level image clarity can help clinicians detect fetal abnormalities and hard-to-spot gynecological emergencies or conditions like endometriosis earlier, which can make a big difference in a patient’s treatment plan and overall health,” Gerald Seifriedsberger, GE HealthCare’s general manager of women’s health ultrasound, said in a statement.

“With proven time-saving AI-driven applications, and advanced automation features that simplify exams, we’re providing technology that can help enhance ease of use and provide clearer images—helping clinicians power through demanding workflows faster while delivering greater consistency and accuracy, ultimately helping deliver better health outcomes for women,” Seifriedsberger added.

The company said that 42% of clinician respondents to its 2023 Reimagining Better Health study (PDF) are considering leaving the healthcare industry, a sign that workforce shortages will continue to be a challenge.

According to GE HealthCare, AI tools can help reduce the workload necessary for a patient to receive a diagnosis—even while patient volumes increase, alongside the number of complex cases that might include complications related to pregnancy or conditions that can harm the reproductive system.