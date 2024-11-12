GE HealthCare inks collab with RadNet in mammography AI

GE HealthCare has tapped imaging provider RadNet for an artificial intelligence collaboration aimed at reshaping the radiology diagnostic workflow.

To start, GE HealthCare will work to bring to market an AI-powered mammography software-as-a-service developed by RadNet’s DeepHealth subsidiary. Dubbed SmartMammo, the cloud-based PACS program can flag scans based on breast cancer risk.

Certain components of SmartMammo will require a 510(k) clearance from the FDA to be used with GE HealthCare’s Senographe Pristina mammography hardware. The approach will be part of a suite of solutions that GE HealthCare and RadNet are calling SmartTechnology, with the goal of improving diagnostic speed, accuracy and efficiency.

“By combining our pioneering cloud-native operating system, DeepHealth OS, and our AI-powered health informatics portfolio with GE HealthCare’s cutting-edge imaging technology, we are poised to revolutionize large-scale diagnostic and screening programs, streamline radiology workflows, and improve patient outcomes,” Kees Wesdorp, president and CEO of RadNet’s digital health division, said in a statement.

“This collaboration aims to empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver more effective and personalized care at scale,” Wesdorp said.

In the future, other DeepHealth AI solutions for U.S. imaging providers will be brought up through GE HealthCare’s portfolio of scanners, with plans to explore the use of SmartTechnology solutions in multiple modalities and clinical areas.

“As we look to make more personalized, patient-centered breast care a reality—AI continues to show great promise in breast cancer screening from early detection and risk prediction, to reduced callbacks and more efficient workflows for breast imaging providers,” said Roland Rott, GE HealthCare’s president and CEO of imaging. “We are excited to bring the power of imaging and AI together to elevate personalized breast care for those facing this difficult diagnosis.”

Late last month, DeepHealth announced that it acquired the U.K.-based AI developer Kheiron Medical Technologies, with its own mammography-focused slate of CE marked programs.