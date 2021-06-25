GE Healthcare finds new CEO in Integra LifeSciences’ longtime chief

New year, new GE: When 2022 rolls around, the company’s healthcare business will have a new leader at its helm, replacing longtime leader Kieran Murphy.

Stepping into Murphy’s shoes will be Peter Arduini, who will become CEO and president of GE Healthcare on January 3, 2022.

Until then, Arduini will finish out his tenure as president and CEO of Integra LifeSciences, a role he’s held for nearly a decade, since early 2012. During that time, he grew Integra’s portfolio of medical tools and devices to include a wide range of surgical instruments, with a primary focus in neurosurgery, and regenerative tissue technologies for wound care, nerve and tendon repairs and reconstructive surgery.

Integra has yet to name Arduini’s replacement, but the company has appointed a special committee and tapped an executive search firm to find the right candidate. Arduini will assist with that transition and is slated to maintain his post until December 31, unless his replacement is named before then.

Before taking the reins at Integra, Arduini served as president of Baxter Healthcare’s medication delivery division, where he led about 20,000 employees and a weighty portfolio of medical devices and drugs.

Prior to that, in a full-circle moment, Arduini spent 15 years at GE Healthcare, during which time he headed up the CT and molecular imaging, healthcare services and U.S. sales segments.

“Pete has a proven track record of driving growth, margin expansion and overall financial performance. His broad and deep industry experience combined with his respected leadership and team-building style make him the right fit to continue our important work at GE Healthcare focused on precision health—integrated, efficient and highly personalized care,” said GE CEO H. Lawrence Culp.

Upon his return to GE Healthcare as CEO, Arduini will oversee a broad portfolio of products that include AI-powered X-ray devices, data analytics platforms, hospital “command center” technology suites, patient monitoring systems and more.

In recent months, that portfolio has further expanded to include an FDA-approved molecular imaging agent—thanks to GE’s acquisition of small French developer Zionexa—and a handful of newly introduced point-of-care ultrasound devices.

That expansion has been overseen by Murphy, who has served as GE Healthcare’s president and CEO since 2017. Prior to that, he spent more than six years as president and CEO of what was then known as GE Life Sciences.

After leaving his post at the end of this year, Murphy will stay on as a strategic advisor to Culp for an unspecified amount of time, focusing largely on GE’s precision health strategy, before ultimately retiring from the company.

“It’s been my great privilege to work alongside the wonderful team at GE Healthcare. I couldn’t be prouder of the work we do in partnership with our customers across the world, improving healthcare access, enabling more precise diagnosis and treatment and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes,” Murphy said in a statement.