GE HealthCare debuts tech to help hospitals remotely maintain bedside ECG stations

GE HealthCare has launched a new technology designed to help hospitals keep up with the maintenance and repair demands of a growing number of connected medical devices.

The company has deployed the fleet management technology—called ReadyFix—for use with its GE HealthCare MAC VU360 resting electrocardiogram workstations, but plans to expand it to other devices, according to a Feb. 9 news release.

The launch comes as stretched hospital biomedical engineering teams struggle to keep up with day-to-day maintenance of a multitude of connected devices—which average 10 to 15 per bed, according to the company.

GE HealthCare said it also coincides with a shortage of biomedical equipment technicians. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 7,300 openings over the next decade, yet only 400 new graduates enter the field each year.

Using real-time data, ReadyFix allows technicians to remotely configure settings, push or schedule software updates, and diagnose and fix problems, cutting down on device disruptions that can interrupt care. The technology also “supports secure, reliable transmission of ECG data,” the release said.

“As healthcare systems continue to adopt more complex and connected devices, the need for more efficient fleet management solutions has never been greater,” Neal Sandy, GE Healthcare’s head of product strategy and management for patient care solutions, said in a statement. “By simplifying the operation and maintenance of our MAC VU360 ECG workstations, we’re helping care teams stay focused on delivering timely cardiac patient care.”

ReadyFix adds to GE HealthCare’s remote fleet management portfolio, which includes its device-tracking Encompass real-time location system and its ReadySee asset management and network monitoring technology.

The launch follows a solid fourth-quarter earnings report last week, in which the company said its full-year revenues rose 4.8% to $20.6 billion in 2025, up from $19.7 billion in 2024. The company also released its full-year guidance for 2026, forecasting year-over-year organic growth of between 3% and 4%.