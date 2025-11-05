GE HealthCare Q3 earnings outpace expectations as company boosts profit forecast

GE HealthCare turned in a surprising boost in its third-quarter results driven by strong sales in its core segments, sparking the imaging giant to raise its 2025 profit guidance.

The company reported total revenues of $5.1 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to $4.8 billion in the same period last year. Revenue from its largest segment—imaging devices—increased 5% to $2.35 billion during the quarter with advanced visualization solutions hauling in $1.3 billion.

Pharmaceutical diagnostics hit sales of $749 million with patient care solutions dropping 6% to $731 million for the period.

In response to the stronger-than-expected quarter, GE HealthCare adjusted its 2025 earnings per share profit forecast to between $4.51 and $4.63 per share compared to its previous adjusted guidance of $4.43 to $4.63.

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare tallied $446 million in the third quarter, down from $470 million a year ago.

“Revenue performance was driven by imaging, advanced visualization solutions, and pharmaceutical diagnostics, and was ahead of our expectations,” Peter Arduini, GE HealthCare president and CEO, said in the earnings release. “As a result of our increased R&D investments, we are entering a new wave of innovation and, coupled with our focus on lean, we expect to accelerate top and bottom line growth.”

The company also repeated its expectations that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration will have a $265 million or 45-cents-per-share impact.

“As we continue to navigate a dynamic global environment, our teams remain agile and focused on operational improvements and actions to reduce tariff impact,” said Arduini during the earnings call with analysts. “We’ve mitigated approximately 50% of our 2025 gross exposure, and we're on track with our goal of delivering a lower net tariff impact in 2026 versus 2025, based on currently enacted tariffs.”

Earlier this year, GE HealthCare outlined its efforts to mitigate the effect of tariffs through decreased shipments between the U.S. and China to help offset the bulk of the company’s 2025 tariff costs by the end of the year and focusing on more local-for-local manufacturing across its 43 international sites,.

The company has also said it would look to boost the number of products that qualify for exemptions on duties on trade among the U.S., Canada and Mexico.