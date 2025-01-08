Francis Medical collects $80M to carry water vapor ablation for prostate cancer to the FDA

Francis Medical has obtained $80 million in venture capital funding to support the development of its water vapor ablation therapy for cancers of the prostate, kidneys and bladder.

The series C round was co-led by Arboretum Ventures and Solas BioVentures, and joined by backers at Orlando Health Ventures, Coloplast and Tonkawa.

The company, which previously raised $55 million in late 2021, said the new proceeds will help carry forward the pivotal study of its Vanquish system against prostate tumors, as well as support its U.S. commercialization plans slated for the end of this year.

“We are excited to be bringing this therapy to the U.S. market in late 2025 and are incredibly grateful to our investor partners for their dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of prostate cancer patients and are more confident than ever that this groundbreaking technology will ultimately become the first-line treatment of choice for men and their doctors,” Francis President and CEO Michael Kujak said in a statement.

According to the company, the use of heated water vapor circumvents some of the limitations of traditional thermal ablation. In 10-second treatments, high-pressure vapor exits the catheter and displaces the interstitial fluid surrounding tumor cells.

As the vapor rapidly condenses back to liquid water, it transfers its heat directly into the cells’ membranes, causing cell death more evenly across the lesion compared to conductive heat that cools as it moves across tissue.

“Vanquish is an innovative therapy that has the potential to revolutionize the way prostate cancer is treated, by safely and effectively ablating the cancerous tissue while minimizing or eliminating thermal damage to the nerves and surrounding prostate tissue, thus reducing adverse events associated with radical prostatectomy and radiation therapies,” said Orlando Health President and CEO David Strong.

Francis’ ongoing VAPOR 2 single-arm study aims to support its plans to apply for a 510(k) clearance at the FDA this July, with one-year data from 235 patients diagnosed with localized, intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

Previously, the company’s VAPOR 1 feasibility study showed no serious complications from the procedure, while biopsies from 87% of treated patients showed no remaining clinically significant prostate disease after six months. Vanquish has also received a breakthrough designation from the FDA.