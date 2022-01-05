Fierce is looking for the biggest Rising Stars in Health Tech

Fierce Healthcare and Fierce Medtech are looking for the biggest rising stars in the health tech industry, spanning the fields of artificial intelligence, software development and health IT.

In recent years it’s been made clear that the lines between traditional medical product designers and tech-enabled companies have become blurred, if not erased completely.

Whether it’s inventing programs that allow decades-old devices and data to be used on wider scales—or building something wholly new—the people working on the cutting edge between healthcare and technology have the opportunity to reshape both sides of the landscape. And we want to get to know them.

We’re searching for the engineers and designers who are looking to deliver on the beneficial potential of AI and new technologies in healthcare and can offer new ways forward for biopharma companies, drug developers, health system managers, primary care providers and academic researchers.

Please submit your nominations in the form below by Friday, Feb. 18.