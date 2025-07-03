Field Medical generates another $35M for pulsed field ablation in quick-turn VC round

Field Medical has generated another $35 million in venture capital funding for its cardiac pulsed field ablation system to support the launch of a pivotal trial.

The series B financing comes quickly after the company’s $40 million series A, which closed this past April.

The company said the latest haul was “catalyzed in part by strong pilot data presented at the 2025 Heart Rhythm Society meeting” in San Diego—also in April—where Field Medical delivered eight presentations including a late-breaking, first-in-human study in scar-tissue-driven ventricular tachycardia.

The series B round was co-led by BioStar Capital and Cue Growth and brings the California-based company’s lifetime fundraising to $75 million. Its series A included $20 million in new capital and the conversion of $20 million in debt from its September 2023 seed round.

“Ventricular tachycardia is among the most underpenetrated segments in electrophysiology, yet physicians still lack the tools they need,” founder and CEO Steven Mickelsen, M.D., said in a statement.

“What is exciting is how VT is mirroring the early days of the [atrial fibrillation] market, strong clinical demand unmet by existing technology,” Mickelsen added. “We are poised to unlock this opportunity with our next-generation therapy built for speed, precision and real clinical progress, advancing toward pivotal readiness and redefining what is possible in VT care for high-risk patients.”

Mickelsen previously co-founded pulsed field ablation developer Farapulse, prior to its acquisition by Boston Scientific and its runaway commercial success, clocking more than $1 billion in revenue within its first year on the U.S. market. He also serves as the co-founder of Atraverse Medical, which is working on cardiac transseptal access hardware and recently raised $29 million in funding.

At the Heart Rhythm Society meeting, Field Medical showed that after treatment with its FieldForce contact ablation approach, 78% of patients demonstrated freedom from symptoms, while two of the 22 participants saw worsening heart failure.

“Field Medical's transformative technology is doing what few companies dare to do—tackling one of the most difficult and under-addressed challenges in cardiology with real innovation and urgency,” said Louis Cannon, founder and senior managing director of BioStar Capital. “Their physician-led team brings the right insight, and their FieldForce platform brings the right tools.”