The FDA is hiring. Wanted: One (1) CDRH Director

The FDA has officially posted its job opening for the director of its Center for Devices and Radiological Health—as it looks to replace Jeff Shuren, who is retiring after 15 years in the position.

The agency’s vacancy will be taking applications from the public through August 27, as the FDA aims to quickly find a new leader for CDRH’s more than 2,200 scientific, professional and technical staff.

For the unaware, “CDRH ensures that patients and providers have timely and continued access to safe, effective, and high-quality medical devices and safe radiation-emitting products,” the FDA said in its posting.

As director (a full-time position), you would serve as the agency’s scientific and programmatic lead in its oversight of a nearly $600 billion medtech industry—while working as a team player with the commissioner and other members of the senior leadership, and serving as the liaison between your international regulatory counterparts.

Travel would be required an estimated 25% of the time. Experience testifying before Congress is preferred.

Salary starts at $301,825, ranging up to $400,000, commensurate with experience.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen with a background spanning more than 15 years in scientific, clinical, and/or public health research, with “demonstrated executive-level leadership experience directing large diverse and multidisciplinary organizations.”

The position also requires a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance and background check, alongside passing a drug test. In addition, please have your education transcripts handy.

Interested in the move to White Oak? Nearby Silver Spring, Maryland was recently named the #1 best place for families to live by Fortune magazine, citing its downtown “Arts & Entertainment District,” plus a variety of restaurants, movie theaters and nearby music venues. Your correspondent, based locally, can vouch for the convenient parking at the very least. Reimbursements of relocation expenses may be offered.

No need to search for the posting on USAJOBS: This position’s hiring will be streamlined under authorities granted by the 21st Century Cures Act (specifically Title 21, Section 3072). Email your resume and CV—and don’t forget a cover letter—directly to [email protected].