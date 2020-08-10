FDA clears Siemens’ wheeled, bedside CT scanner

The Somatom scanner is equipped with a forward-looking camera and motorized wheels, allowing a single technologist to navigate the device through hospital hallways. (Image: Siemens)

Siemens Healthineers has secured an FDA clearance for its wheeled CT scanner, designed to be brought to the patient instead of the other way around.

Placed at a person’s bedside, the Somatom On.site allows for easier head exams of critically ill patients, including those within intensive care units. This eliminates the risks and logistics of transporting the patient through the hospital to a radiology unit to use a larger machine.

With an all-in-one design, the scanner includes the necessary computers and batteries, as well as a touchscreen and keyboard for operation inside smaller rooms without extra equipment. After the system is locked in place at the end of a patient’s bed, the scanner moves on a telescopic gantry to acquire the image, with the person’s head resting within a 35 cm bore.

Sponsored by Biotech Primer

September 2-3, 2020 Live, Online Course: Biopharma Revenue Forecasting that Drives Decision Making and Investments

Become fluent in the core elements of revenue forecasting including epidemiology, competitive assessments, market share assignment and pricing. Let Biotech Primer's dynamic industry experts teach you how to assess the value of new therapies.

In addition, radiation curtain shields can be attached to the front and rear, allowing clinicians to stay nearby during scanning, while the patient can remain connected to any monitors and devices.

RELATED: Going mobile: FDA clears world's first bedside MRI scanner-on-wheels

"The Somatom On.site is a fundamentally new approach for CT head scans of intensive care patients,” Siemens head of computed tomography, Philipp Fischer, said late last year after the device debuted at the December 2019 assembly of the Radiological Society of North America. 

“At the same time, it allows healthcare providers to use their staff and their permanently installed CT fleet even more effectively,” Fischer said, with ICU patients typically requiring more time to be safely moved through a radiology suite compared to more conventional exams.

The Somatom scanner also features a built-in maneuvering camera, which shows the technologist where they’re going, and lets one person navigate the device through hospital hallways using motorized wheels.

Read more on
medical device digital imaging point-of-care diagnostics CT scan Siemens Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Suggested Articles

Helen Torley, Halozyme CEO
Biotech

Life after R&D death: Halozyme's pivot and path to profitability

Halozyme CEO Helen Torley discusses how the company stayed alive after its lead program, a treatment for pancreatic cancer, failed in phase 3.

by Amirah Al Idrus
3D medical background with DNA strand
Research

How Down syndrome genes might protect against solid tumors

The under-active genes that cause heart problems and poor muscle movement in Down syndrome may also impede the growth of solid tumors, a study found.

by Arlene Weintraub
DNA
Biotech

Dyne Therapeutics grabs $115M to ramp up muscle disease pipeline

The new funding will bankroll Dyne's preclinical programs in three muscle-wasting diseases, as well as discovery-stage work.

by Amirah Al Idrus