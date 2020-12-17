FDA clears first implant for healing torn ACLs

Cleared for patients age 14 and older, Miach Orthopedics’ implant is absorbed into the body as the anterior cruciate ligament begins to heal itself. (Getty Images)

For the first time, the FDA has cleared a unique type of implant to repair torn anterior cruciate ligaments (ACLs), allowing patients to avoid reconstruction procedures that may require tendons to be taken from other joints in the body.

Miach Orthopedics’ bioengineered BEAR implant provides a structure within the knee that assists the torn ends of the ligament in healing back together themselves. 

Tears in the ACL—which spans the front to the back of the knee and helps keep the joint stable—are some of the most common sports injuries in the U.S., with about 400,000 happening each year, according to the company.

Sponsored by Medidata

Your Guide to Maximizing the Benefits of a Unified Clinical Data Capture and Management Platform

Learn how a unified platform can increase visibility across your trial. Adopt technology solutions driving faster, more accurate data interpretation for better decision-making to remain competitive in a new era of drug development.

Repair surgeries typically involve replacing the ACL with healthy tendons taken from elsewhere in the patient’s leg or by using tissue from a donor, or simply by sewing it with sutures. However, as many as 1 in 5 teenagers will still re-tear their ACL, and only about 60% of patients may return to their sport at the same competitive level.

After being placed, the BEAR’s collagen structure is slowly absorbed back into the body over about two months, as the wound begins to mend. The spongelike implant also holds a small amount of the patient’s blood at the site of the tear—an important feature, as the fluid that lubricates the knee joint can also interfere with blood clotting, stopping ACLs from healing naturally. 

In clinical trials that tracked participants for at least two years after a repair procedure and physical therapy, those who received the BEAR implant reported similar levels of knee function, pain, stiffness and sports activity compared to patients who had their ACLs grafted with their own tendons. The two groups also had similar measures of the looseness of the joint when compared to the uninjured leg, according to the FDA.

The agency granted the BEAR implant a de novo clearance for skeletally mature patients at least 14 years old who have a complete rupture of the ACL confirmed by an MRI scan.

Read more on
knee implants biodegradable implants orthopedics de novo clearance Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Miach Orthopedics

Suggested Articles

GlaxoSmithKline GSK House in Brentford, UK
Biotech

GSK puts up to $815M on the table for Surface Oncology drug

GlaxoSmithKline is stumping up $85 million upfront and up to an extra $730 million in biobucks for Surface Oncology’s early-stage antibody asset.

by Ben Adams
DNA helix forming inside a test tube
Biotech

Neurogene adds another $115M to the pot

Neurogene has raised $115 million in a second-round financing that will accelerate its plans to start clinical trials of a range of gene therapies.

by Phil Taylor
Amgen
Biotech

Amgen guns for speedy KRAS cancer approval

Amgen has maintained its lead in the race to bring a KRAS-targeting medicine to market after filing for approval of sotorasib.

by Phil Taylor