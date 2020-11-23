FDA approves Hologic's 2-in-1 HIV test for both diagnosis and viral load monitoring

blood test tube
Beginning treatment soon after HIV diagnosis can help reduce the risk of transmission to others and help support better long-term health outcomes. (Getty Images)

Hologic has received a new FDA approval for its HIV test, allowing it to be used simultaneously to both diagnose infections and measure viral load. 

The company describes its Aptima HIV-1 Quant Dx assay as the first dual-claim test of its type and says combining qualitative and quantitative measures will help speed up access to care.

“A simultaneous viral load measurement with diagnosis will allow healthcare providers to guide treatment choices” and begin therapy immediately, said Kevin Thornal, president of Hologic’s diagnostic solutions division. Beginning treatment soon after diagnosis can help reduce the risk of transmission to others and help support better long-term health outcomes.

Free Webinar

From Patient Adherence to Manufacturing Ease - Why Softgels Make Sense for Rx

Join Thermo Fisher Scientific’s upcoming webinar to learn why softgels offer numerous benefits for Rx drug development, including enhanced bioavailability, patient compliance and easy scale-up. Register Today.

“The dual claim will also benefit our clinical laboratory customers, who continuously seek to consolidate their testing as much as possible onto one automated platform,” Thornal added, with the assay being designed for the company’s Panther system.

RELATED: Hologic's diagnostic sales rocket 375% as COVID-19 demand continues to rise

The assay was originally approved by the FDA in late 2016 for monitoring viral load, and has also received CE marks for both in vitro diagnostic and monitoring claims. 

Hologic estimates there are about 1.2 million people in the U.S. living with HIV, with about 38,000 new infections diagnosed in 2018.

Read more on
HIV diagnostic tests FDA approval Hologic Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Suggested Articles

Biotech

Biotech IPOs: New Steps to Success on the Road to Going Public

Biotech IPOs are up over 40% year-to-date, but today’s markets have rewritten the rules for going public. Find out the new best practices for IPOs.

Sponsored by RBC Capital Markets
MedTech

FDA OKs Baxter's connected, in-home peritoneal dialysis system

Baxter has received clearance from the FDA for the latest version of its automated peritoneal dialysis system designed for home use.

by Conor Hale
Digital X-ray brain on blue background neurons
Biotech

ATAI snags $125M to bankroll mental health pipeline

ATAI Life Sciences is topping off a busy year with a $125 million financing, which will push two programs through phase 2 readouts.

by Amirah Al Idrus