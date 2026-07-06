Exact Imaging boosts U.S. commercial team for next-gen prostate cancer testing tech

Exact Imaging is looking to broaden uptake of its high-resolution micro-ultrasound system for prostate cancer screening and is boosting its commercial team to help.

The company markets ExactVu, a micro-ultrasound system that is designed for targeted biopsies in prostate cancer.

The idea is that the product can either complement or improve traditional MRI techniques for seeking out the disease, with the potential to produce much clearer results than ultrasound in these patients.

To help build up sales of its tech, Exact is now expanding its U.S. commercial team. This includes the promotion of Tim Heyer to vice president, North American Sales.

He previously served a stint as VP of Sales and Service at EDAP Technomed, where he built the sales and service organization that supported approval of urology product Prostatron.

Drew Moore is also coming on board at Exact as a new sales executive for the Northeast region.

Exact Imaging said in a statement that it also “plans to add sales representatives in the Midwest and West Coast regions, and expects to have four to five regional sales professionals on board by the end of the year.”

“My focus has always been on building strong relationships with physicians and understanding their needs for providing the best care for their patients,” said Heyer in Exact's announcement. “As we grow our presence in the U.S., Exact Imaging is committed to making sure more urologists have access to our proven micro-ultrasound technology.”