Endologix acquires thrombectomy system from Surmodics

Endologix, a medtech that focuses on treatments for vascular diseases, expanded its offerings with the purchase of a mechanical thrombectomy system from Surmodics.

The deal for the Pounce thrombectomy system, which is designed for non-surgical removal of thrombi and emboli from peripheral arteries, closed Monday. Financial details of the sale weren’t disclosed.

A “core group” of Surmodics employees who support the Pounce system are also moving over to Endologix as part of the deal, the company said in a May 19 press release.

The system will continue to be marketed in line with FDA clearance during the deal’s transition period. Pounce received initial regulatory approval in 2021 and has since garnered two additional regulatory approvals for additional versions.

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“The Pounce Thrombectomy System is a strong strategic and clinical fit for Endologix,” John Liddicoat, Endologix president and CEO, said in a statement. “It serves the same physicians and patients we already work with every day and brings a clinically differentiated mechanical approach that complements our vascular intervention portfolio.”

Pounce, which uses a dual-basket technology and a nitinol collection funnel, was designed to support procedural simplicity, versatility, and efficiency without reliance on capital equipment, thrombolytics, or aspiration.

Just a little over a year ago, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission blocked a $627 million acquisition of Surmodics by private equity firm GTCR that would have combined it with Biocoat, which also produces coatings for medical hardware.

The agency said such a merger would result in a single company controlling more than 50% of the market for outsourced hydrophilic coatings used in catheters and guidewires for minimally invasive procedures to replace heart valves or treat strokes in the brain.