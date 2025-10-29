Enable Injections, Incyte ink drug delivery collab focused on chronic blood, bone marrow conditions

Enable Injections, maker of the enFuse wearable drug delivery system, inked a partnership deal with Incyte to join the companies' technologies in a bid to advance patient care in certain diseases.

The deal is mainly focused on Incyte’s investigational mutant calreticulin selective monoclonal antibody treatment for the blood disorder essential thrombocythemia and the chronic bone marrow disorder myelofibrosis.

Under terms of the deal, Incyte will pay Enable an upfront technology access fee, with additional payments linked to R&D milestones, commercial milestones and a transfer price for clinical and commercial supply of enFuse devices.

Financial details of the partnership weren’t disclosed.

The enFuse system can deliver large volumes of small-molecule and biologic medications subcutaneously, providing an easier method for patients to get their treatments via a simple injection under the skin versus intravenous administration. Enable Injections was a recent Fierce 15 winner.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Enable and combining our expertise to make advanced treatments more accessible and less burdensome for patients, while maintaining the high standards of safety and efficacy patients and providers expect,” Bill Meury, Incyte’s president and chief executive, said in an Oct. 27 press release.

Meury took the reins of Incyte in June after heading up Karuna Therapeutics, which sold itself to Bristol Myers Squibb last year in a $14 billion deal.

During his first appearance as Incyte’s leader on the company’s second-quarter earnings call, he outlined Incyte's business development strategy of bringing in external assets. Incyte would, he said, look for “derisked pre-revenue or revenue-stage opportunities.”

Monday, the company announced it was scrapping work on its BET inhibitor program, saying the move is part of Incyte’s “ongoing pipeline prioritization efforts.” The company is also halting work on its anti-CD122 drug dubbed INCA034460.