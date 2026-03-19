Embecta to buy auto-injector maker Owen Mumford for $200M to diversify beyond insulin

Diabetes hardware company embecta aims to look beyond insulin and reshape itself into a more varied drug delivery provider—and it’s kick-starting that effort with the acquisition of a global auto-injector manufacturer.

U.K.-based Owen Mumford produces multiple lines of pen needles, lancets and other gear for diagnostic tests as well as its Aidaptus disposable auto-injector geared toward large-scale manufacturing.

Embecta has signed up to pay 100 million pounds sterling upfront for the company, or about $134.3 million, plus another 50 million pounds in sales milestones tied to Aidaptus over three years. The companies said they expect the deal to close in the third quarter of this year.

“This acquisition is expected to sustainably improve embecta’s revenue growth trajectory and will accelerate our strategic transformation into a broad-based medical supplies company which provides drug delivery platforms to pharmaceutical companies and serves chronic care patients in the obesity, diabetes, autoimmune diseases and anaphylaxis markets,” embecta’s president and CEO, Dev Kurdikar, said in a statement.

In previous quarterly filings with the SEC, embecta said it has seen lower demand for its insulin needles and syringes following the rise of once-weekly formulations and GLP-1 and SGLT2 drugs, as more people with diabetes switch to wearable infusion pumps.

According to Owen Mumford, Aidaptus employs one form factor and a single final assembly process, and is capable of adjusting to different fill volumes as needed by the pharmaceutical customer.

Embecta said the private, family-owned company has previously obtained 80% of its revenue from the U.K. and the U.S.—with total global sales nearing 70 million pounds in its 2025 fiscal year—and it plans to pull the system up through its international commercial infrastructure spanning more than 100 countries.

“Owen Mumford has a 70-year track-record of developing innovative solutions with long-term growth potential,” said Gavin Jones, managing director of Owen Mumford. “With our complementary portfolios and manufacturing expertise, and by leveraging embecta’s commercial scale, we will continue to drive innovation that improves the quality of life for people living with chronic conditions and other healthcare needs while creating new opportunities for our valued customers and the Owen Mumford team.”

Embecta, which started life as a spinout of BD’s diabetes care business in 2022, previously discontinued development of its wearable insulin patch-pump—shortly after receiving an early FDA clearance—as part of a 2024 restructuring to focus on core injection hardware businesses.