Eargo raises $71M for its 'invisible,' direct-to-consumer hearing aid

eargo with charger
With a rechargeable, wireless design that rests completely hidden within the ear canal, Eargo's hearing aids can be personalized with a smartphone app. (Eargo)

With the COVID-19 pandemic placing new value on telemedicine and direct-to-consumer healthcare services, Eargo has secured new funding to help take advantage of the demand and expand commercial efforts for its “virtually invisible” hearing aids.

The company’s series E round raised $71 million, led by new backers Gilde Healthcare and Longitude Capital. Previous investors including New Enterprise Associates, the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation and Nan Fung Life Sciences also joined the financing.

"We are pleased to close on this financing round, which provides us with significant capital to fund our growth,” said Eargo President and CEO Christian Gormsen. 

“While our business was performing well before COVID-19, the pandemic accelerated consumer demand for our hearing loss solution,” Gormsen said. “More consumers who are reluctant to purchase their hearing aids through the traditional brick and mortar clinics have recognized the benefits of our solution.”

The company cited a May COVID-19 impact survey conducted by The Hearing Review, which showed that although about 75% of audiology clinics in the U.S. and Canada were open and accepting patients as the coronavirus spread, they still saw less than half of their average revenue.

RELATED: Eargo pulls in first tranche of series C round worth up to $45M

"While it is estimated that approximately 43 million people in the US suffer from hearing loss, only approximately 27% own a hearing aid, largely due to the stigma and inconvenience of the traditional clinic-based model,” said Gilde Healthcare General Partner Geoff Pardo, who joined the company’s board of directors. “Eargo has revolutionized the hearing loss solution, offering a highly advanced hearing solution available through a virtual clinic model.”

Eargo released the latest version of its wireless hearing aid in January: the fourth-generation Neo HiFi with a rechargeable, budlike design that rests completely hidden within the ear canal and can be personalized with a smartphone app.

Read more on
venture capital (VC) hearing disorder hearing aids commercialization Apps Eargo

Suggested Articles

Cotton swabs
MedTech

Color's coronavirus test OK'd to help reduce clinician exposure

Color’s coronavirus test can allow people to collect their own samples, without requiring any supervision by a trained healthcare worker.

by Conor Hale
A nurse preparing a medical injection
Research

J&J COVID-19 vaccine protects monkeys after single dose

Beth Israel Deaconess scientists reported that J&J's lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate prevented COVID-19 from infecting the lungs of nonhuman primates.

by Arlene Weintraub
Novartis headquarters
Biotech

Novartis, Sangamo team up on autism in $75M deal

Sangamo picks up $75 million upfront but could collect another $720 million in milestones over the three-year partnership with Novartis.

by Amirah Al Idrus