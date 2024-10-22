Dotmatics debuts antibody engineering R&D software platform

R&D software developer Dotmatics is rolling out a platform for discovering and developing therapeutic antibodies and proteins. It’s the first part of what the company describes will grow to become a multimodal suite for biopharma researchers that will span antibody-drug conjugates, CRISPR-based treatments, CAR-T cell therapies and siRNA drugs as well as vaccines.

The initial program, dubbed Geneious Luma, aims to focus on monoclonal and multispecific antibodies. It will take the ability of Dotmatics’ previous Geneious Prime offering to help visualize DNA, RNA and protein sequences and link it with the antibody screening engine under the company’s Geneious Biologics workflow.

“Increasingly our customers are asking for tools that support multiple modalities of therapeutic discovery,” Dotmatics Chief Strategy Officer Michael Swartz said in a statement. “Scientists want to pick the best therapy or combination of therapies to address a particular target by researching and testing across different domains of science—not just one.”

Geneious Luma will also provide a digital home for annotating and filtering sequences, as well as designing antibody constructs, and will link with Dotmatics’ programs for cloning, expression and purification tasks.

Customers will also be able to access the work of BioGlyph, a separate company that builds predictive machine learning models to explore the various combinations of multispecific antibodies.

In August, Dotmatics announced that it made a “significant minority investment” of an undisclosed amount in BioGlyph, a startup developing software for modeling multispecific antibodies that bind to two or more antigens. The goal is to offer therapeutics capable of bridging different cells or separate protein receptors on the same cell.

“The Luma Antibody & Protein Engineering solution addresses long-standing gaps in the antibody discovery workflow by providing an end-to-end process that seamlessly composes many of scientists’ favorite tools directly into Luma,” said Kalim Saliba, Dotmatics’ chief product officer. “Researchers can now streamline workflows from planning and in-silico design to wet lab production, validation and data analysis, all within a unified AI-native platform.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming multimodal Luma platform will also incorporate other programs from Dotmatics’ software catalog such as GraphPad Prism, OMIQ, Protein Metrics Byos and FCS Express. The company said the broader Dotmatics Luma platform would also be able to support users outside of biopharma and drug discovery, including in material chemistry, industrial biotech and agriculture.