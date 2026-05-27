Dexcom warns of stolen glucose monitors being sold by unauthorized dealers

Dexcom warned that some lots of its G7 wearable glucose monitors were stolen on their way to the scrapyard and were sold by a third-party vendor.

Two lots (1725204004 and 1725069002) of the company’s G7 continuous glucose monitor had been identified by Dexcom’s quality control as not meeting its standards and were tagged for destruction.

The units were stolen before being destroyed. Dexcom said in a May 26 press release that it traced sales of the missing monitors back to Pharmsource, a Georgia-based RX wholesaler that is not authorized as a Dexcom distributor but does supply some independent pharmacies and durable medical equipment suppliers.

“Nothing matters more to Dexcom than the safety of our users and maintaining the trust of the diabetes community,” Jake Leach, president and CEO of Dexcom, said in a statement. “We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are working closely with regulators and other authorities to ensure user safety, determine exactly how this product was stolen and hold the perpetrators fully accountable for their crimes.”

The timing of the theft and sales weren’t disclosed. The problem, Dexcom said, is primarily contained in the U.S., adding that it will update its website with additional resources for users outside the country.

The potential harm from the stolen products could result from some that sensors that are not properly sterilized that could cause an increased risk of skin infection. One of the lots had an elevated internal testing failure rate that could result in there being no sensor readings at all.

No reports of harm related to the stolen monitors have been reported to date, the company said, adding that pharmacies that may have purchased the product from Pharmsource should review their inventory for the sensors.