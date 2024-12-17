Dexcom taps generative AI lifestyle tips for its Stelo glucose sensor

Dexcom has launched a generative AI platform aimed at providing personalized lifestyle tips to the users of its over-the-counter wearable glucose biosensor.

The company said the feature has begun rolling out to Stelo customers through the smartphone app’s weekly insights feature, which delivers recommendations related to diet, sleep and exercise.

Dexcom’s chief operating officer, Jake Leach, said in a statement that the addition of generative AI to its introductory, consumer-focused blood sugar tracker “opens the door for future advancements” across the company’s portfolio, such as possibly its prescription continuous glucose monitors for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

“We look forward to introducing additional GenAI-powered features over the next year to help users contextualize their health information and make proactive, informed lifestyle decisions,” Leach said.

According to the company, Dexcom tapped Google Cloud’s Vertex and Gemini AI models as the foundation for building its own proprietary platform.

The Stelo sensor, meanwhile, first received an FDA clearance this past March, ahead of its U.S. commercial launch in August. The cash-pay wearable is designed as a more health and wellness-focused version of its mainstay G7 CGM—offering largely the same sensor capabilities, but without the low blood sugar alerts and real-time data needed by people with Type 1 diabetes to calculate their daily doses of insulin.