Dexcom survey shows healthcare providers opt for CGM tech over new medications in Type 2 diabetes

A survey conducted by the continuous glucose monitor maker Dexcom found that just over half of healthcare providers ranked technology and education as having larger impacts when it comes to treating people with Type 2 diabetes, placing them ahead of new medications.

Released during the International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes, being held this week in Amsterdam, the survey collected responses from more than 2,500 people in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the U.K.—including about 660 providers and more than 1,800 people with Type 2 diabetes. Its findings were included in the company’s latest State of Type 2 Report, which explored CGM access and perceptions in Europe and the Middle East.

“With policymakers increasingly focused on digital transformation in healthcare, now is the time to push for greater investment in CGM technology as a core component of Type 2 management,” Adrian Gut, Dexcom’s senior director of international access, advocacy and value, said in a statement.

“Enhancing CGM accessibility is crucial to tackling the Type 2 crisis. By ensuring equitable access to this life-changing technology, we can empower people with Type 2 to take control of their diabetes management, improve their quality of life and reduce complications,” Gut added.

The poll found that 52% of healthcare providers described CGMs and their real-time blood sugar readings as having the potential to help users manage their condition over the next 10 years—compared to 38% who listed the development of better or more effective diabetes medications, and 57% who included early education around eating and lifestyle.

At the same time, about half of the providers said CGMs should become the standard of care, regardless of whether a patient is taking insulin or not; 96% agreed that people taking multiple daily injections should have access to a CGM.

Meanwhile at the ATTD meeting, Dexcom presented the first accuracy and performance data from its upcoming G7 CGM with an extended 15-day wear time—posting an 8.0% overall mean absolute relative difference, or MARD, compared to venous blood draws.

The company said the system, currently under 510(k) review at the FDA, is its most accurate. The study’s abstract detailed 130 adult participants, with in-clinic hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic challenges, and more than 20,000 paired glucose readings. Previously, Dexcom’s current 10-day G7 delivered an 8.2% MARD.

Earlier this month Dexcom received a warning letter from the FDA, following inspections last year of its San Diego headquarters and production site in Arizona. The agency cited “non-conformities in manufacturing processes and quality management system,” while Dexcom said it has been working to make corrective actions, and that the admonition does not restrict its ability to conduct business or move forward with product development.