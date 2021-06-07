Dexcom puts up new data in Type 2 diabetes, teases upcoming G7 sensor

To follow up on what it’s described as its “best year ever,” Dexcom has accelerated the development of the newest version of its mainstay continuous glucose monitor in 2021—and delivered new clinical data showing CGM systems can provide significant benefits to patients with Type 2 diabetes, which the company has pegged as a major growth market.

During the International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes, Dexcom delivered its first randomized, controlled study showing people with Type 2 diabetes using background insulin could benefit from real-time blood sugar data and see strong reductions in A1c and hyperglycemia.

Published in JAMA, the study found participants using Dexcom’s current G6 sensor spent nearly four more hours each day within an optimal glucose range and experienced fewer periods of low blood sugar compared to people using traditional fingerstick monitors.

In addition, by employing CGM and Dexcom’s software to help guide therapies and lifestyle changes, the study’s 175 users demonstrated an average drop in HbA1c of 0.4 percentage points over eight months, with clinical benefits seen across all patient demographics regardless of age, education, math skills or socioeconomic status, according to Dexcom’s vice president of medical affairs, David Price, M.D.

Type 2 diabetes patients represent a large market—including those who are and are not receiving intensive insulin therapies—and serve as a main pillar of the company’s growth strategy for this year.

“There's often a perception that Type 2 patients don't want the same data a Type 1 patient wants. But if you look at our market research, absolutely the same percentage of patients wants to get into CGM and wants to use it,” CEO Kevin Sayer said in January during the annual J.P. Morgan healthcare conference.

“I'm frequently told by our team that when this market goes, it is going to explode—it's not going to be small, and it's not going to be slow,” he said at the time.

At the same time, Dexcom presented new data on its upcoming interoperable CGM, the G7 sensor, including from clinical trials that aim to back the company’s pursuit of a European approval and set the stage for a larger U.S. pivotal study.

The next-generation device aims to be 60% smaller than the G6 with an all-in-one sensor applicator and transmitter, while Dexcom promises a 30-minute warm-up period and the ability to connect with various insulin delivery devices.

Among data taken from about 360 sensor sessions, the company said 99% of readings were clinically accurate and safe to be used in treatment decisions.

“The G7 is a completely redesigned CGM; our users will get a whole suite of new features that we believe will enhance the customer experience that has become synonymous with Dexcom,” Chief Technology Officer Jake Leach said in a statement.