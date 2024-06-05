Dexcom goes hands-free, connecting its G7 diabetes sensor directly to the Apple Watch

Dexcom announced that its G7 diabetes sensor can now link directly to a user’s Apple Watch, allowing them to track their glucose readings in real-time even if their iPhone isn’t nearby.

According to the company, the dedicated Bluetooth connection can deliver data and blood sugar alerts straight to a person’s wrist, such as during a workout, for example.

“Direct to Apple Watch has been one of our most requested features and we’re thrilled to roll it out to Dexcom G7 users in the U.S. and around the world,” Dexcom Chief Operating Officer Jake Leach said in a statement, which described the continuous glucose monitor as the first of its kind to be able to connect to multiple devices at once.

Currently the compatibility is also available in the U.K. and Ireland, and the company said it plans to open it up to additional markets later this month. “We’ve long believed that people with diabetes should be able to view their CGM data where and how they choose,” Leach said.

Dexcom said that its glucose data can also be viewed alongside other health information collected by the Apple Watch—such as physical activity, sleep and other factors that can affect blood sugar levels. The system requires an Apple Watch Series 6 or later, plus an iPhone to pair and set up the G7 sensor.

The direct-to-watch feature was previewed in March during the International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes in Florence, Italy. There, Dexcom also presented CGM study data showing meaningful reductions in HbA1C levels among people with Type 2 diabetes taking a GLP-1 medication—as the company looks to dramatically broaden the market for wearable blood sugar sensors.

Along those same lines, earlier this year Dexcom also claimed a groundbreaking FDA clearance for its slimmed-down, over-the-counter Stelo glucose tracker—allowing adults that are not taking any insulin therapies to purchase the “health-focused” system without a prescription.

That population includes about 25 million people with Type 2 diabetes in the U.S., the company estimated, as well as people without diabetes that may simply want to pay out-of-pocket to chart the effects of diet and exercise. Built on the same sensor platform as the G7, the Stelo does not offer the low blood sugar alerts or software features used by people with Type 1 diabetes to manage their daily medications.