Dexcom adds upgraded One+ glucose monitoring system to European slate

In 2022, Dexcom began rolling out in Europe the Dexcom One system, a straightforward continuous glucose monitoring setup that stripped away some of the bells and whistles of its flagship G-series CGMs.

Now, the diabetes tech maker is debuting the next iteration of the simplified technology. While Dexcom One shared the same sensor as the company’s G6 CGM, the Dexcom One+ system takes a step forward by incorporating the same sensor used in the G7 device, according to the company’s launch announcement Tuesday.

Like its predecessor, the One+ system is focused on countries outside the U.S. It’s available in Spain, Belgium and Poland as of Tuesday and is set to launch in the Netherlands next week. From there, the rollout is slated to spread to other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the coming months.

Dexcom originally launched the One series of CGMs to cater to people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who don’t need a particularly extensive glucose monitoring system. In contrast to the G-series devices, which are equipped with a range of automated alerts and data-sharing capabilities, Dexcom One users had to set their own alerts and couldn’t automatically share their glucose data with doctors and loved ones.

Dexcom One+ adds a few more features to the pared-down approach: In addition to boasting an even easier setup process than its predecessor and a high waterproof rating, the new system allows users to share their blood sugar readings with up to 10 people via the Follow mobile app. Users can now also annotate those readings, adding notes throughout the day to help them better understand how glucose data can shift with meals, insulin injections and exercise sessions. Plus, while the original Dexcom One comprised a separate sensor and transmitter, Dexcom One+ combines the two into an “all-in-one” device.

That’s all on top of the basic features shared by all of Dexcom’s CGMs, which allow users to easily view their real-time glucose levels on an accompanying app and are designed to cut down on the number of fingersticks needed to monitor blood sugar and calibrate a sensor.

“Dexcom ONE+ incorporates our best-in-class technology and a range of features that we know will be well-received by the diabetes community,” Teri Lawver, Dexcom’s chief commercial officer, said in the release. “By building Dexcom ONE+ based on user and healthcare professional feedback we know we have a CGM system that is flexible, easy to get started with, and intuitive to use; a system that people with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, and their care teams, can benefit from.”

The Dexcom One+ system isn’t the only new device launch on the company’s 2024 schedule. During a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco last month, Dexcom executives confirmed that the company has submitted for FDA review a sensor targeting people with Type 2 diabetes who don’t use insulin, and it’s expecting to receive a regulatory green light and begin the device’s U.S. rollout this summer.

Dubbed Stelo, the sensor lasts 15 days—slightly longer than the 10-day life span of Dexcom’s other sensors—and will come equipped with software that, similar to other CGMs, gives users a clearer picture of how their glucose levels can fluctuate throughout the day, albeit without all of the alerts and other features tied to insulin dosing.