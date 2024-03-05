Dentistry AI developer Overjet chows down on $53M VC round

After receiving its fourth clearance from the FDA last year for artificial intelligence programs that help spot tooth decay and gum disease, Overjet has raised $53.2 million in venture capital money to build out a unified platform for dentists’ offices and payers.

The series C round—which the Boston-based company described as the largest single investment in dentistry AI—was led by March Capital, alongside backing from General Catalyst, Insight Partners, E14 Fund, Crosslink Capital, Spring Rock Capital, Liquid 2 Ventures and Harmonic Growth Partners as well as from the American Dental Association.

The proceeds bring Overjet’s lifetime funding haul to about $133 million since it was founded in 2018. According to the company, its programs now reach thousands of dentists, including those in private practice and larger organizations. It also boasts partnerships with payers that cover more than 120 million people.

“At March Capital, we believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize patient care and Overjet is leading the way with its innovative solutions, starting in dental,” Partner Solomon Hailu said in a statement. “Automating workflows for both payers and providers to improve the efficiency and quality of dental care at the forefront of the industry, Overjet has experienced explosive growth since its inception and has become the market leader in the dental AI category.”

The company received an FDA green light last June that expanded the use of its AI models for outlining cavities on X-ray images and bitewing radiographs among people ages 12 and up. In a clinical study, dentists detected more carious lesions using Overjet’s programs, missing about 45% fewer teeth.

According to Overjet, dentists may often deliver different interpretations of the same X-ray, while patients may decline about half of recommended treatments—in part because they may not understand the diagnosis or do not know whether insurance will cover it. The company aims to put its objective AI programs at the center of dental decision-making with the goal of enabling faster and more consistent reimbursements.

“Our platform is already trusted throughout the dental sector,” said Overjet CEO Wardah Inam. “The next step is to seamlessly connect the process of diagnosing and treating pathologies with the process of reviewing and approving claims. Soon, doctors and patients will be able to get benefits decisions in real time—while insurers will be able to dramatically improve their member experience. The promise of AI is to be a true operating system that lets every dental organization put patients first.”