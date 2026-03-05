Daiichi Sankyo pens pact with Germany's Gaia to sell digital therapeutic for high cholesterol

Daiichi Sankyo’s European division is teaming up with German medtech Gaia to sell the latter company’s cardiovascular digital therapeutic lipodia.

Lipodia is currently in the final stages of testing for patients with high levels of low-density lipoprotein (aka "bad" cholesterol) and is set up as a non-pharmacological intervention to help reduce these levels.

It works as a digital health app that focuses on health behavior changes and cognitive behavioral therapy. It includes activity planning and impulse control plus assistance with dietary habits, physical activity, stress management, mood management, sleep management and weight management, as well as quitting smoking and drinking.

The program operates through interactive “dialogues,” which are supplemented by illustrations, audio recordings, motivating text messages, worksheets and summaries. Users are also encouraged to regularly complete short questionnaires to monitor their complaints.

Under the pact, Daiichi gains exclusive rights for lipodia initially in Germany. The deal, financial details of which were not shared, also includes “expansion mechanisms” to add other European countries.

The agreement complements Daiichi’s cardiovascular drug portfolio, which includes non-statins Nilemdo (bempedoic acid) and Nustendi (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe).

“Digital therapeutics represent an important next step in delivering holistic heart health,” Oliver Appelhans, head of Daiichi’s EU specialty business unit, said in a March 5 statement.

“By partnering with GAIA, we are combining pharmaceutical excellence with evidence-based digital therapeutic innovation to support patients beyond our medicines,” Appelhans added.