Convatec report finds 'widespread social stigma' tied to chronic conditions

Chronic conditions “are widespread yet remain invisible” with many people living with long-term disorders “masking” their conditions to shield others.

That’s according to a new report undertaken on behalf of British wound and ostomy care medtech firm Convatec.

That report, "Perspectives on living with chronic conditions," came out of a survey from across five countries and more than 10,000 adults, with 3,400 of those living with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease and incontinence.

The team found 1 in 3 people live with a chronic physical condition, but the majority of those conditions (84%) are not visible to others.

A majority (59%) of people with chronic conditions also downplay their health issues “to avoid making other people feel uncomfortable,” according to the report.

“The findings reveal widespread social stigma tied to chronic conditions, which has significant implications for employers, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and policymakers,” Convatec said in a release.

There’s also an overlooked emotional impact. More than half of respondents felt “depressed or overwhelmed” at diagnosis, while 40% continue to feel misunderstood even after adapting to their condition, the report found.

“Chronic conditions are a global reality, yet many keep their struggles hidden. Our findings show the urgent need for genuine understanding and practical support required,” Bruno Pinheiro, president and chief operating officer, ostomy care at Convatec, said in the release.