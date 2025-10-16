Consumer demand for at-home medical devices meets AI safety worries

Consumers are eager to use a range of medical devices at home, but are wary of AI in these technologies and want accurate results.

Those are the findings of a U.S. survey of more than 1,000 people by 10XBeta, reported in the 2025 State of Medical Devices Report.

The survey found that most users are comfortable using routine devices at home, such as blood pressure monitors and glucose meters. More than three-fourths agreed or strongly agreed, while fewer than 10% said they were uncomfortable.

A similar pattern emerged when consumers were asked whether at-home devices can deliver the same level of care as in-clinic visits for certain conditions: 63% agreed or strongly agreed.

“While the favorability has room to grow,” the report’s authors note, “most answers that weren’t positive were neutral, and under 10% disagreed with the statement, while a meager 2.5% strongly disagreed.”

That share jumped when respondents were asked if they would monitor their health at home “if the technology is reliable and accurate”: 84% said yes, indicating a clear preference for at-home monitoring when accuracy is assured.

“This is incredibly revealing because it highlights perhaps the main barrier stopping those with neutral and negative opinions from being far more receptive—reliability and accuracy,” the report notes.

“Addressing these points publicly with patients can unlock far more adoption and reduce apprehension, clearing the way to further spur patient demand,” the authors add.

The use of artificial intelligence in medical devices is, however, a concern. When presented with the statement, “I do not worry about the safety of AI-powered medical devices any more than traditional options,” only 34% agreed, while 35.8% disagreed or strongly disagreed.

The authors said these findings—contrary to 2022 results that showed consumers were less wary of AI—point to two possibilities: declining consumer trust in AI and heightened concern in the medical device space, which they describe as “less ambiguous than AI medicine and far more personal.”

10XBeta, which ran the report, outlined what’s at stake. The home care devices market was worth $34 billion in 2023 but will nearly double by 2033 to hit around $64 billion.

This market represents a “key aspect of the overall effort to fix the seemingly untamable behemoth of US healthcare spending as a whole,” the authors said, and is also part of a broader push for patients to have more autonomy and responsibility for their health.