Charles River debuts AI diagnostic tool to cut down pathology timelines

Charles River is rolling out an artificial intelligence-backed digital pathology platform with a goal of trimming at least one week from standard pathology timelines and workflows.

When fully launched, the automated quality control system will eliminate an entire manual step from the histology process and shorten turnaround times, the company said in a May 11 release.

Charles River also said it is deploying Prima, a fully integrated, end-to-end histology-tracking and management system for a seamless, paperless histology workflow.

The overall gain in efficiency is driven by the combination of the integrated histology laboratory information management system (LIMS), AI-powered slide quality control (QC), and validated digital primary pathology reviews.

“Digital pathology isn’t just about digitizing slides; it is about reengineering the entire workflow,” Danielle Brown, Charles River’s head of digital products, said in a statement.

Related Charles River sells manufacturing and discovery businesses to fulfill promised pivot

“By applying AI at critical bottlenecks and grounding our models in Charles River’s unmatched pathology expertise and image libraries, we are delivering faster, more scalable, and more insightful pathology for our clients.”

The company also said it has begun GLP-validated digital primary pathology reviews, which eliminate the need to ship glass slides and reduce pathology read times by about 20%.

Digital reviews, the company said, also expand collaboration across its global pathology network and creates a solid base for advanced analytics.

In late February, the company announced it had offloaded the entirety of its contract manufacturing business, as well as parts of its European discovery service assets, which tallied $287 million in revenue last year.

The CDMO business was sold off to GI Partners, while the discovery assets went to CRO rival IQVIA.