CeQur nabs $100M series E to fuel insulin patch commercialization

Swiss medtech CeQur has raised $100 million in a new series E funding round for what it called its “most ambitious phase of commercial growth.”

The former Fierce 15 winner markets CeQur Simplicity, an insulin patch designed to be a discreet alternative to mealtime dosing.

Approved in the U.S. in 2021, the patch was initially greenlit to be worn under clothing for up to three days. Squeezing the side buttons on the thin, water-resistant device quickly delivers a two-unit bolus dose.

Earlier this month, the device received two more FDA clearances that now allow it to be used for up to seven days, as well as for one-unit dosing.

As it looks to build on its 2021 launch and new clearances, the private company said the $100 million “will accelerate growth across every dimension of the commercial operation,” according to a June 9 statement.

The funding will also support an expansion of CeQur’s field sales team as the company looks to reach more healthcare providers and diabetes specialists.

As a private company, CeQur does not have to make its sales public, though it said use of CeQur Simplicity is continuing to grow across primary care and endocrinology practices nationwide.