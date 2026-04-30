CareDx expands into cancer testing with $260M Naveris buy

Transplant-focused precision medicine company CareDx is making a move into the oncology space, scooping up Massachusetts-based biotech Naveris in a deal worth up to $260 million.

Under the agreement, CareDx will pay Naveris $160 million upfront, with an additional $100 million tied to revenue milestones.

CareDx’s portfolio currently focuses on blood-based tests that monitor patients for signs of rejection after kidney, heart and lung transplantation. Acquiring Naveris gives the company its first commercial cancer diagnostic.

At the center of the deal is Naveris’ liquid biopsy platform NavDx, a blood test that, according to the company, can identify human papillomavirus (HPV)-driven cancers earlier and with greater accuracy than scans or traditional biopsies.

The test works by measuring fragments of tumor-tissue-modified viral (TTMV) DNA circulating in the bloodstream. TTMV is a biomarker for cancers caused by HPV, including anal cancer and cancers of the head and neck. Oncologists can use the test to help monitor patients during and after treatment.

Medicare began covering the test in 2023 for patients being monitored for recurrence of HPV-driven head and neck cancer. It expanded that coverage to patients with HPV-driven anal cancer in November 2025.

“We are focused on being a leader in concentrated specialty markets where a high burden of disease drives repeat testing,” CareDx President and CEO John Hanna said in the release. “Naveris fits that profile with a differentiated technology that is early in its adoption.”

Naveris has performed more than 130,000 commercial tests to date and brought in unaudited revenue of $34 million in 2025, according to the release. CareDx said it expects revenues will grow 30% to 40% annually over the next three years.