Cardiac medtech HeartBeam drops CEO in restructuring aimed at global ECG platform push

HeartBeam, the maker of a cable-free electrocardiagram, moved its CEO, Robert Eno, into a consulting role as part of a corporate restructure aimed at expanding the company’s global market reach.

The company’s implementation teams will be led by Branislav Vajdic, its founder and president, and Rich Ferrari, executive chairman.

The restructure is focused on key deliverables HeartBeam believes will separate it from others in what has become a crowded and competitive market. Those goals include offering an AI-ready signal for accurate, clinical-grade readings, expanding the HeartBeam platform into reliable heart attack detection, and partnering across distribution systems that include governments, national health systems, ECG OEMs, Holter and patch manufacturers, and health systems and integrated delivery networks, it said in a June 24 press release.

HeartBeam is expected to announce more details of the restructure during its second-quarter earnings call in August.

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“HeartBeam's technology addresses a fundamental gap in cardiac care: the ability to get a verified, clinical-grade ECG reading anywhere, at any time, without a clinic visit,” Vajdic said in a statement. “With commercialization underway, the company is positioned to make that capability routine for the millions of Americans living with or at risk for arrhythmia.”

Vajdic added that HeartBeam is committed to pursuing previously announced clinical studies that would qualify the technology as a comprehensive detection platform for heart attack and other cardiac conditions beyond arrhythmia.

HeartBeam won 510(k) clearance from the FDA in December after appealing an earlier decision by the regulatory agency.

The wearable device is a portable, credit card-sized system that senses the electrical activity of the heart and turns it into a recording similar to a 12-lead hospital ECG.