Cancer screening costs rival diagnosis fears as patients fall behind

People in the U.S. are increasingly missing cancer screenings and worry as much about a diagnosis as they do about the cost of screening.

That’s according to a new survey from the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which found that more than one-third of U.S. adults who worry about routine cancer screenings (34%) are concerned about the cost.

The data show this is up from 25% in 2025 and, according to the foundation, matches the share of people who worry about finding out they have cancer.

The survey also found that 73% of respondents reported being behind on one or more routine cancer screenings, an increase of 4% from last year.

“This growing backlog of missed screenings reflects how concerns about affordability are translating into delayed or skipped screenings,” the foundation said in an April 1 statement.

The top three reasons for missing screenings were not knowing they needed to be screened (42%), not having a family history of cancer (36%) and cost (35%).

The foundation said some cost concerns may be driven by confusion about patients’ financial responsibility for cancer screenings. Many routine cancer screenings are covered by Medicaid and Medicare, though coverage varies by cancer type, patient age and risk level, according to the foundation.

“While we’re encouraged to see some rebound in routine medical visits, the reality is that progress has stalled,” said Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, in a statement.

“Cost concerns continue to be a major barrier—not because screenings are always expensive, but because people don’t have clear information about what’s covered. When fear and confusion stop people from getting screened, we lose the chance to prevent cancer or catch it early, when it’s easier to treat. We lose the chance to save lives.”