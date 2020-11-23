Breast cancer test maker Agendia picks Paige for AI pathology platform partnership

Breast Cancer Cells
Cloud-based cancer tests will enable faster turnarounds and greater access to precision medicine services, according to Agendia and Paige. (NCI)(National Cancer Institute)

Breast cancer diagnostic developer Agendia announced plans to integrate its genomic tests with Paige’s artificial-intelligence-powered pathology services with the goal of building a new digital precision oncology platform.

The partnership will aim to develop cloud-based treatment planning tools using data gathered from Agendia’s MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular tests for patients with breast cancer.

Meanwhile, Paige, which spun out from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in 2018, will help build accessible tests for early clinical decision-making by analyzing tumor biology and determining a person’s risk of recurrence.  

AI-derived biomarkers will also be used to support genomic testing in patients whose cancer has metastasized to help physicians consider a range of therapeutic options.

“Our goal is to provide same-day turnaround in most cases, enable earlier intervention, preserve limited biopsy or surgical tissue specimens, and extend key benefits to physicians and their patients with access to testing in countries where tissue ‘send out’ is not allowed,” Agendia CEO Mark Straley said

“Whether a patient is in Manhattan or Mumbai, the ability to get real-time and accurate results from Agendia’s MammaPrint and BluePrint tests will improve how we are treating breast cancer today.”

Earlier this year, Paige received an FDA clearance for its FullFocus digital pathology viewer software, allowing researchers and pathologists to view and navigate surgical tissue images acquired on all major commercial brands of whole slide imaging scanners.

Prior to that, the New York-based company received a breakthrough designation from the agency for its AI diagnostic programs, built on millions of slides licensed from MSKCC. The startup plans to deliver multiple organ-specific pathology products.

“By combining our unique capabilities with Agendia’s leadership in breast cancer, we believe this innovative partnership can achieve our shared goal of transforming clear and actionable information into precision treatment for better patient outcomes,” said Paige CEO Leo Grady. “It will be the first of many AI-based diagnostic tests to come.”

