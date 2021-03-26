BrainScope debuts concussion-rating algorithm on its handheld device

BrainScope launched a new, FDA-cleared algorithm for its point-of-care, brain-scanning headset that checks for traumatic injuries, hidden bleeds and concussions.

The artificial intelligence-powered Concussion Index takes EEG readings to help establish a baseline for a patient, and assists in diagnosing and monitoring the progression of the condition.

By delivering a score from 0 to 100 in less than 20 minutes—with lower ratings indicating a more severe injury, and 70 being the threshold where a concussion is more or less likely—the index can be used to assess patients at different points in time.

For example, the disposable headset can take a reading directly after a concussion at a sporting event and compare it to changes during the player’s recovery, before making a decision to return to the activity.

“The device operates on a battery charge, making it an ideal choice for assessments on the playing fields or battlefields,” without requiring a blood draw or lab equipment, BrainScope CEO Susan Hertzberg said.

The Concussion Index joins other FDA-cleared algorithms on the BrainScope device, to help triage suspected mild traumatic brain injuries and avoid unnecessary CT scans.

In a validation study, the index was shown to be accurate in identifying the likelihood of a concussion within three days of the head injury, with the device indicated for use in patients between the ages of 13 and 25.