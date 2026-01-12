Boston Scientific snaps up Valencia Technologies to bolster urology offerings

Boston Scientific is buying up privately owned medtech Valencia Technologies for its implantable device aimed at helping reduce the effects of overactive bladder disorder.

The deal, financial details of which were not shared, sees Boston get ahold of Valencia’s eCoin System, an implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS) device.

This product, which has been approved by the FDA since 2022, is cleared for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence, a common symptom of overactive bladder.

Valencia's product is a coin-sized device that is placed under the skin, near the ankle, during a minimally invasive procedure. It then stimulates the tibial nerve to help control the brain-bladder connection.

This device will complement Boston’s suite of urology products, which includes its AMS 800 Artificial Urinary Sphincter for stress urinary incontinence.

“The addition of the eCoin system to the Boston Scientific portfolio will enable us to expand into implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS), a high-growth adjacency for our Urology business,” Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president, urology, at Boston Scientific, said in a Jan. 12 release.

“ITNS technology complements our existing pelvic health product line, and we look forward to offering a more comprehensive set of treatment options to patients across the care continuum,” Scanlon added.

Analysts at Evercore ISI said in a Jan. 12 note to clients that the majority of the patients Valencia’s device aims to treat can be treated by Botox, but notes that Botox needs repeated injections, potentially once every 12 months.

“Given this, we think [these types of devices] could double the bladder stim market.”

Back in September Medtronic nabbed an FDA approval for its rival Altaviva device. Evercore noted they "would be curious to see how battery life / longevity compares for these products."

The medtech has started the year in the same acquisitive vein as it left 2025. In October, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining equity in Nalu Medical for $533 million.

Nalu produces a miniaturized neurostimulation implant aimed at treating chronic pain.