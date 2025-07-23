Boston Scientific bumps up financial forecasts amid medsurg, cardiology gains

Boston Scientific bumped up its financial forecasts for the remainder of this year, after reporting double-digit growth across multiple medtech segments.

As a whole, the company logged a 22.8% increase in sales for 2025’s second quarter, compared to the same period the year prior. That pushed the total haul to above $5 billion, and outpaced its previous estimates of about 18.5% growth.

Medical surgical tools, including endoscopy, urology and neuromodulation, all saw reported gains that added up to 15.7%—as did the company’s cardiovascular division, which was up 26.8%.

“This was another excellent quarter—marked by exceptional top-line performance—that delivered margin expansion and prioritized investment for future growth,” CEO Mike Mahoney said in a statement.

In urology specifically, Boston Scientific noted a 28.9% increase, driven by double-digit growth in the company’s Rezum water vapor therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, which it acquired from NxThera in 2018. That ablation device also picked up a new clearance from the FDA in June that expanded its patient population to larger prostates.

With $676 million in sales, urology’s growth rate was tempered, however, by last November’s $3.7 billion acquisition of Axonics and its urinary and bowel incontinence devices, resulting in an organic increase of 6.3% year-over-year.

In cardiology, the commercial momentum of the Farapulse pulsed field ablation system continued. Following its FDA approval in early 2024, the atrial fibrillation therapy brought in $1 billion in revenue during its first 12 months.

For the second quarter of 2025, Boston Scientific’s electrophysiology sales were up 96.1% compared to last year’s, which had counted as Farapulse’s first full quarter on the market, amounting to $840 million in revenue versus $428 million and becoming cardiology’s largest single segment.

Earlier this month, Farapulse also collected a new FDA approval that about doubles its reach to the full treatable afib population, expanding from intermittent arrhythmias to include persistent ones that last at least seven days.

Boston Scientific also reported 28.4% growth in its Watchman franchise, boosted by what it described as strong concomitant uptake in the U.S., by pairing the left atrial appendage closure device with afib ablation into a single procedure aimed at lowering long-term risks of stroke. The latest version, the Watchman FLX Pro, also received CE mark approval in Europe during the quarter.

Meanwhile, in late May, the company pulled its Acurate family of transcatheter aortic valve replacements from the global market and halted its pursuit of an FDA green light, following disappointing results in a U.S. clinical study last year and discussions with regulators. Boston Scientific said it took an impairment charge of about $130 million during the quarter related to the TAVR restructuring.

Last quarter also saw the company finalize its $540 million acquisition of SoniVie, with its investigational renal denervation therapy for high blood pressure, as well as its $175 million purchase of Intera Oncology and its chemotherapy infusion pump for inoperable liver cancer.

Looking ahead, the company estimated that full-year net sales growth would land between 18% and 19%, or 14% to 15% organically when accounting for currency changes plus mid-year acquisitions and divestitures. That’s up from previous predictions of about 15% to 17%.