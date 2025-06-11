Boston Scientific aims to consolidate, expand its Minnesota footprints: report

Outside Minneapolis, Boston Scientific has put one of its locations up for sale while expanding another nearby, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

The medtech is working to consolidate its operations in the area, and plans to move local employees from one site to the other, the report said.

The company has listed its 24-acre property in suburban Minnetonka’s Opus Business Park, to be vacated this month—with a nearly 226,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that offers finished lab, warehouse and office space, including about 50,000 square feet of clean room capacity. According to the real estate firm CBRE, Boston Scientific has maintained the campus since its development in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Meanwhile, construction continues for a $140 million expansion project at one of the company’s campuses in nearby Maple Grove, which aims to add a 52,000-square-foot facility to the existing 79-acre Weaver Lake location.

However, that’s separate from Boston Scientific’s ongoing plans to build and grow into a wholly new Maple Grove site, with a $170 million, 400,000-square-foot project that the Star Tribune said could start hosting employees by the end of this year and early next.

According to the paper, Boston Scientific counts nearly 10,000 employees in the state, with its workforce just about doubling over the past 15 years. Minnesota is largely home to the production of the company’s Watchman and Farapulse cardiac therapy devices, among other systems.