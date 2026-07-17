Biotronik Neuro snaps up spinal cord stimulation portfolio from Soin Neuroscience for next-gen pain project

Biotronik Neuro has acquired a portfolio of spinal cord stimulation patents from the Ohio-based medical device company Soin Neuroscience as the pair look to create “a next-generation spinal cord stimulation program.”

The company, a division of the Berlin-based medtech Biotronik, will bring together Soin Neuroscience’s adaptive spinal cord stimulation IP into its Neuro tech platform, which is already designed for flexible programming.

The IP “is intended to inform the eventual development of a next-generation spinal cord stimulation program within Biotronik Neuro's growing chronic pain portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

Soin, founded by pain management physician Amol Soin, M.D., focuses on developing neuromodulation technologies for patients with chronic pain, as well as conducting research in the biotech sector.

Soin will continue to work as an independent company outside of this transaction. Financial details were not disclosed.

Currently, the spinal cord stimulation market is dominated by companies like Medtronic, which markets implantable spinal cord stimulations systems such as Inceptiv and the SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation System, and Boston Scientific, known for the WaveWriter spinal cord stimulation systems.

“Biotronik Neuro has the scale, engineering depth, and commitment to neuromodulation to take these technologies further than we could on our own,” Soin said in a release.

“Biotronik is a global leader in medtech with a strong reputation for pioneering medical devices for patients with chronic pain and heart disease and operations in more than 100 countries. Soin hopes that this acquisition will allow his company’s work in spinal cord stimulation to be scaled for broader use.”