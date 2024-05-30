Baxter study shows expanded dialysis therapy can lower death rates

Baxter put forward clinical data showing that its expanded hemodialysis approach, which aims to filter out a greater range of harmful molecules from the bloodstream, was able to help reduce the number of deaths in a study by a quarter.

Dubbed HDx therapy, the company said its study reported a 25% reduction in all-cause mortality rates over a four-year period, compared to the more commonly used method of high-flux hemodialysis.

The trial included a cohort of nearly 1,100 patients across renal care centers in Colombia. Its results were presented at the joint annual congress of the European Renal Association and the European Dialysis and Transplant Association in Stockholm.

Provided by Baxter’s Theranova dialyzers, HDx therapy is capable of stripping out comparatively heavier compounds that are associated with chronic inflammation, cardiovascular disease and other conditions—in addition to performing the standard removal of urea and phosphate molecules from patients with chronic kidney failure.

“Dialysis treatments that more closely mimic the natural kidney have been associated with lower comorbidities, offering a protective effect for kidney patients,” Peter Rutherford, vice president of medical affairs for Baxter’s kidney care division, said in a statement. According to the company, more than 14 million dialysis treatments have been performed internationally using Theranova dialyzers, across more than 850 clinics.

But Baxter’s good news may soon belong to another company, should it follow through on its plans to spin out its $4.4 billion renal care operation in the second half of this year.

The upcoming Vantive may make its debut as an independent, publicly traded outfit, or serve as a prospect for a potential acquisition. In April, Baxter disclosed that it has been in discussions with “select private equity investors” over a possible deal.

Earlier this month, the company rolled out Vantive’s new branding: a plummy purple logo combining Baxter’s blue with “the energy and boldness of red.”