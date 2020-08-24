AstraZeneca taps RenalytixAI for personalized kidney medicine initiative at Mount Sinai

AstraZeneca has enlisted RenalytixAI to help it develop precision medicine strategies for managing patients with chronic diseases of the cardiovascular system, kidneys and metabolism.

The project is slated to move through multiple phases: First, the two companies aim to evaluate the ability of artificial-intelligence-powered diagnostics to guide the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease.

This includes RenalytixAI’s commercially available KidneyIntelX platform, through clinical studies conducted at Mount Sinai Health System, where the technology was originally developed.

If it is successful in improving health outcomes, additional randomized studies will be launched to assess the adoption of new potassium-binding drugs, the companies said.

“By using a more personalized approach, our initial goal is to help realize improved outcomes for more than 240,000 patients with chronic kidney disease within the Mount Sinai Health System,” said Barbara Murphy, department chair and dean at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine and board member of RenalytixAI.

The companies also hope to improve adherence to existing therapeutics by identifying groups of patients who may have a high risk of dropping off their treatment, while also boosting clinical trial recruitment. Initial results are expected in early 2021.

“This collaborative approach reflects the shared vision of AstraZeneca and RenalytixAI to develop meaningful solutions to tackle significant challenges in healthcare in a holistic way,” said Tarek Rabah, vice president of AstraZeneca’s renal and cardiovascular efforts. “An important component of our work is identifying patients with significant unmet need and providing them with more personalized interventions.”