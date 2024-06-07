Asensus Surgical seals the acquisition deal with Karl Storz

After previewing its potential acquisition agreement earlier this year, laparoscopic robotics developer Asensus Surgical has made it official: It will be bought out by Karl Storz.

The German medtech company will pay the previously agreed-upon price of 35 cents per share, or about $95 million—which Asensus described as a 67% premium over its stock value in early April, before it first announced the deal, and a 52% boost over its most recent daily trading.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Karl Storz, which we believe maximizes value for our stockholders,” Asensus President and CEO Anthony Fernando said in a statement, with its closing expected to come in the third quarter of this year.

“This transaction is a testament to the value of our innovative robotic and digital technology, intellectual property, and the hard work of our talented team,” Fernando added. “We are excited to enter the next chapter for Asensus with Karl Storz, which will allow us to continue to develop and deliver precise, safer, predictable surgery and digital tools to patients and surgeons around the world.”

The two companies previously worked together through Karl Storz’s VentureOne robotics subsidiary, with the goal of incorporating Asensus’ computer-augmented vision platform. Karl Storz had also said it planned to distribute Asensus’ Intelligent Surgical Unit as a standalone device.

Asensus also offers the Senhance robotic laparoscopy system, with more than 3,550 procedures performed internationally in 2023, according to the company. The North Carolina-based company, previously known as TransEnterix, has also been developing its next-generation Luna system for minimally invasive procedures in gynecology, urology and general surgery.