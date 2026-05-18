Ardent Health taps Fujifilm’s AI-enabled patient imaging platform

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp. has signed a deal with Ardent Health to bring its enterprise imaging software to hospitals and clinics in six states.

The agreement will allow clinicians to access a “single, holistic view” of patient imaging data across different departments, including radiology and cardiology, through Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS platform, the companies said in a news release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ardent said the move is expected to improve efficiency, reduce administrative work for physicians and support better coordination among care teams at more than 30 hospitals and 280 care sites.

The publicly traded, for-profit healthcare company, based in suburban Nashville, focuses on hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician practices in mid-sized urban communities.

“We’re pleased to partner with a technology leader that supports every part of patient imaging and data acquisition across our enterprise,” Ardent Chief Medical Officer FJ Campbell, M.D., said in a statement.



He said Fujifilm’s platform gives clinicians “the reliable, interoperable and clear diagnostic insights they need, while easing documentation demands that often lead to fatigue.”

Through Fujifilm’s platform, clinicians will be able to access a patient’s full imaging record remotely on their mobile devices or through their Epic electronic health record.

The Synapse platform’s integration with Epic will eliminate the need for clinicians to jump between different systems to access data reports and images, according to the release.

Fujifilm’s AI-enabled system can help prioritize urgent cases and speed up the delivery of test results, according to Bill Lacy, senior vice president for Fujifilm’s medical informatics global business.

In a statement, he said the diagnostic imaging company’s technology portfolio “aligns well with Ardent’s vision for a more secure, efficient and collaborative workspace for their users and a world class imaging experience for their patients.”