Amazon receives FDA authorization for its own COVID-19 test and employee screening program

Amazon has received authorization from the FDA for its very own COVID-19 test, to power its employee screening program.

According to agency documents, workers in the retail giant’s offices, warehouses and fulfillment centers may be automatically assigned regular testing appointments, typically every two weeks, though individuals can voluntarily elect whether to participate.

The nasal swab tests will be approved under a standing-order prescription from a contracted healthcare provider, the FDA said, and administered in-person, under supervision via a telehealth link, or self-performed while unsupervised at home or at work, with samples being mailed to laboratories for analysis.

While a negative result would not rule out the chance of COVID-19 if a person is showing symptoms, a positive reading will trigger an automatic message directing the employee to stay home or immediately leave the job site, and contact their personal healthcare provider, the documents said.

RELATED: They have everything: Amazon kits out COVID-19 testing lab for screening employees

In addition, people who test negative will be continuously tested in pools of up to five samples. The molecular diagnostic and collection kit were developed by an Amazon subsidiary, dubbed STS Lab Holdco.

Amazon first began outfitting its own COVID-19 testing labs for employees during the early stages of the pandemic, when it announced plans that it may pursue regular testing of all workers internationally after an internal pilot project.