Aidoc secures $66M to help meet demand for AI imaging programs

After launching its artificial intelligence program this year for spotting dangerous blood clots in the lung and quickly notifying care teams, Aidoc has collected $66 million in a new investment round to help it meet growing demand for its automated imaging systems.

The Israel-based company’s series C round was led by General Catalyst and represents a fast jump up from the $47 million it gathered in an extended series B round across the latter half of last year; in total, Aidoc has raised $140 million since its 2016 founding.

"This investment comes after significant milestones; expanding our product lines, doubling our FDA clearances and quadrupling our customer base," co-founder and CEO Elad Walach said in a statement.

Aidoc received the agency’s blessing for its pulmonary embolism triage AI in October 2020, allowing for essentially point-of-care CT diagnoses of the rare and life-threatening condition. It’s the company’s sixth product clearance overall, joining software for brain hemorrhages, cervical spine fractures, strokes and more, which together have analyzed at least 8 million patient scans.

Meanwhile, last December the company partnered with digital imaging algorithm developer Imbio to provide an end-to-end AI solution for pulmonary embolism, connecting radiologists and specialists in minimally invasive surgical treatments in a single workflow program.

Imbio will also work to incorporate its programs for automatically calculating the difference in size between the heart’s two largest chambers. The ratio between the right and left ventricles can be used as a sign of the severity of clots in the lung and potentially expedite treatment.