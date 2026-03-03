AI musculoskeletal imaging medtechs Medimaps and Radiobotics pen merger deal

Two European medtechs are joining forces in a deal aimed at expanding their reach in the artificial-intelligence-enabled musculoskeletal imaging market and improving how doctors diagnose and treat osteoporosis and bone fractures.

Medimaps Group S.A., based in Geneva, and Radiobotics ApS, based in Copenhagen, announced the merger March 2. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Medimaps markets AI-driven bone microarchitecture imaging technologies such as TBS Osteo and TBS Reveal, which assess fracture risk. Radiobotics, meanwhile, markets RBfracture, which detects hidden fractures and other trauma-related findings on X-rays.

The companies said their mission is to close “the gap between reactive diagnostics and preventative care” by creating “the world’s first end-to-end MSK (musculoskeletal) AI ecosystem, where every X-ray becomes a tool for both detection and long-term risk prediction,” according to the release.

“Our ambition is to give radiologists a single, trusted platform that brings together fracture detection and fracture risk prediction across the continuum of care,” Medimaps Group co-founder and CEO Didier Hans, Ph.D., said in a statement.

The companies will continue to operate as separate brands under a combined executive team. The merger will expand the companies’ commercial reach to hospitals, clinics and imaging centers in more than 90 countries, according to the release.

In a statement, Radiobotics CEO Peter Ulvskjold said the merger “will accelerate access to our technology” and called it “an important step in our vision to ensure patients receive immediate and precise, expert-level care in MSK imaging, 24/7, regardless of time, infrastructure or staffing constraints.”

The merger will also allow Radiobotics to leverage Medimaps’ U.S. office as it prepares to launch RBfracture in the U.S., where the company expects FDA clearance by the end of this year, a spokeswoman told Fierce Medtech. Meanwhile, she said Medimaps plans to use Radiobotics’ Danish office for streamlined CE registration of future products in Europe.