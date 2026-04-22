AcuityMD raises $80M to help bolster AI in the medtech industry

AcuityMD has raised $80 million—with a company valuation now nearing $1 billion—to use its artificial intelligence (AI) platform to boost multiple aspects of how medtech companies operate.

With $160 million in the tank to date, AcuityMD is seeking to set up autonomous systems using AI, known as agentic AI, “for commercial personas, including sales reps, leadership and marketing teams,” it said in an April 21 release.

Looking beyond these areas of focus, the company also wants to use the funds to work more deeply on its “broader mission to accelerate the adoption of medical technology across the full product lifecycle.”

Its main system, known as AcuityAI, is in an open beta phase, which the company said is designed to allow sales reps to “spend less time figuring out where to go and more time in front of the right physicians, armed with the right context to win more business.”

“AI will transform MedTech, but only with the right context, deeply embedded in the workflows where decisions are made,” Mike Monovoukas, CEO and co-founder of AcuityMD, said in the release.

“AcuityMD is that context layer, serving the rep in the field, the commercial leader planning territories, and the teams launching the next generation of innovation,” Monovoukas added. “I'm grateful to the hundreds of customers who have helped shape our platform.”

AcuityMD was founded back in 2019 and raised its series A in 2022, following up with a $45 million series B in 2024.

This latest round was led by existing investor StepStone Group, with additional participation from Benchmark, Redpoint Ventures, ICONIQ, and Atreides Management.