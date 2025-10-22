Acquisitive Boston Scientific sees growth rate ease in Q3

Boston Scientific’s third-quarter revenue topped $5 billion, up 20.3% year over year. Growth eased slightly from the second quarter, when sales rose more than 22%.

Urology led the gains, up 28% year over year. Cardiology—the company’s largest business—climbed 24% to $2.64 billion, while med-surg rose 16% to $1.72 billion.

Boston Scientific released its third-quarter earnings just days after it announced a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining equity in Nalu Medical for $533 million.



Nalue, a private company that produces a miniaturized neurostimulation implant aimed at treating chronic pain, is forecast to surpass $60 million in sales for 2025 and generate year-over-year growth of more than 25% in 2026, Boston Scientific said at the time of the deal.

"We delivered another exceptional quarter of strong performance across businesses and regions thanks to the winning spirit of our global team," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and CEO of Boston Scientific, in a statement.

"As we shared at our recent Investor Day meeting, we are well-positioned for differentiated growth that is fueled by our category leadership strategy, relentless focus on innovation and commitment to scaling capabilities."