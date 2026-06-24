Abbott pens blood-based Alzheimer's testing pact with ALZpath

Abbott has become the latest company to team up with Alzheimer’s disease blood test developer ALZpath.

The medtech giant has inked a new deal to incorporate ALZpath’s phosphorylated tau 217, or pTau217, antibody into the development of an in vitro diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease.

The test would be designed for use on Abbott’s Alinity ci-series systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement comes six months after ALZpath signed a similar deal with Siemens Healthineers. In that deal, ALZpath licensed its phosphorylated tau 217 antibody to Siemens for use in the testing menu of its Atellica immunoassay platforms.

PET brain scans have become a mainstay of Alzheimer’s diagnosis by quantifying the buildup of tau proteins and amyloid plaques.

But blood-based testing is easier to access and less expensive, meaning it could likely reach a greater portion of the population. ALZpath wants to be a key player in this new diagnostic paradigm.

“This agreement further strengthens ALZpath’s leadership in blood-based Alzheimer’s testing and reinforces our position as the foundational component supporting the overwhelming majority of the pTau217 IVD market,” Mike Banville, CEO of ALZpath, said in a June 24 statement.

“As blood-based biomarkers become central to how Alzheimer’s disease is detected and managed, partnering with a global healthcare leader like Abbott can enable high-performance testing to reach clinicians and patients around the world at scale,” Banville said.